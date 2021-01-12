Mysterium (MYST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $8,807.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.16 or 0.04445313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MYSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.