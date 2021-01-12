Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $55.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,210 shares of company stock valued at $46,580,346 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. 25,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,426. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
