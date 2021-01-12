Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $55.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,210 shares of company stock valued at $46,580,346 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. 25,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,426. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

