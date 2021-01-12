RealTract Market Capitalization Tops $679,391.86 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 183.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 596.6% against the dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $679,391.86 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.16 or 0.04445313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

