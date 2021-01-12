Kyber Network (KNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $204.64 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $204.64 million and approximately $74.42 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.16 or 0.04445313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,317,421 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

