Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 365.63

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 365.63 ($4.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOO shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of BOO traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 362.50 ($4.74). The company had a trading volume of 7,178,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.68. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42.

In other news, insider Neil James Catto acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

