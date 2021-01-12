Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

