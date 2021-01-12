Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Hold

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ ACIA traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 187,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,517. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

