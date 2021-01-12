Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

