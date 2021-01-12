Gas Price Up 11% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Gas has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

