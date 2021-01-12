Render Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,315.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $7,315.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

