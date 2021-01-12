Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $758,788.60 and $96,112.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $10.52 or 0.00030584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00111664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00260888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064799 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

