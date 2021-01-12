Upfiring (UFR) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $78,920.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00052166 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002776 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002700 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.