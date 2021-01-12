Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.28. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 927.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 206,791 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 193,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,766,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

