Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 701.7% in December

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 701.7% from the December 15th total of 577,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ITRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 186,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,951. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

