Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $456.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of HUM traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

