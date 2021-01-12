Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $475.00. The company traded as high as $375.50 and last traded at $374.77, with a volume of 56119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. FBN Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $60,622,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.78 and its 200 day moving average is $279.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

