GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of GERS remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,247. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About GreenShift
