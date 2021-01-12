GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GERS remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,247. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

