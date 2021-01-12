Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Grows By 674.7%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 674.7% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FORW remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,107,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,514. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
About Forwardly
