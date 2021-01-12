Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Grows By 674.7%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 674.7% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FORW remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,107,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,514. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

