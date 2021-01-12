Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,650 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 1,020,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,631,242. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

