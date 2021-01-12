Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.
Shares of SLP stock traded down $6.49 on Tuesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
