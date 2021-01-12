Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $6.49 on Tuesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

