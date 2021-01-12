Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 933.3% in December

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHGCY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 84,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.