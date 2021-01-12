Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 933.3% in December

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHGCY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 84,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.90.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
