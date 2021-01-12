Cypress Capital Group Has $31.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.65. 2,530,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

