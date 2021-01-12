Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 734,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.