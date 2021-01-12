Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $92.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.