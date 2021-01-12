IMS Capital Management Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $473.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.92 and a 200 day moving average of $473.12. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

