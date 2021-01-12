Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 365 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.02. 56,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $242.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

