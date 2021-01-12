Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 895,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of -599.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.