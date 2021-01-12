Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

