Edmp Inc. Sells 2,810 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,812. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

