Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is Edmp Inc.’s Largest Position

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for about 7.8% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.