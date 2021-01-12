Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $14,506,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $984,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $276,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 167,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.