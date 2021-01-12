HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in December

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:HCGS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 640,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About HighCom Global Security
Featured Article: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.