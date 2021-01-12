HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in December

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HCGS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 640,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get HighCom Global Security alerts:

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.