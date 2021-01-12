Ark (ARK) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,640,156 coins and its circulating supply is 126,419,259 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

