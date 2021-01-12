$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Methanex posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Methanex by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Methanex by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Methanex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

