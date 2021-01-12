Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFRX. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 10,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,357. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InflaRx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

