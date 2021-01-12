Indorse Token (IND) 1-Day Volume Hits $364.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $201,857.81 and $364.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

