Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$77.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

