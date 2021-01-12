NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Cut by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 167,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

