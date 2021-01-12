Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 535 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.75. 35,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,196. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.