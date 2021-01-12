Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.79. 272,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

