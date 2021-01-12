El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.97

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 5477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $730.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 27.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 155,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

