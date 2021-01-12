Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.43

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 88426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after buying an additional 260,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

