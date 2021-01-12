InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.24

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 65915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMD. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. InMode’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 80.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

