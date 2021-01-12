Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.20

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 4385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.80.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.