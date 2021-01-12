iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.99

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $122.99, with a volume of 3316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.68.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.