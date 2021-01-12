Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Expands By 712.3%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
