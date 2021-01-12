Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Expands By 712.3%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

