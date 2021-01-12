Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 811.9% in December

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 811.9% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,420. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28.
