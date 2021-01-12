Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Grows By 742.6%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 742.6% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

NYSE RGT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,440. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $230,558.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.