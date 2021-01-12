Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $35.88

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. 18,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,396. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.