Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.
EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of EQH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 140,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,776. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.
In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 85.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
