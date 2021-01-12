Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 140,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,776. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 85.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

